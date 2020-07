Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Stunning home sitting in a great location!! This home has been gutted and built from the ground up. Its definitely a one of kind home with 4 Master Bedrooms with 5 1/2 baths, gourmet kitchen, hard wood floors through out! This home is a must see!!



