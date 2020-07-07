All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3241 Holly Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3241 Holly Hill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3241 Holly Hill Dr

3241 Holly Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3241 Holly Hill Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! Super nice Falls Church home with beautiful
upgrades: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with granite counters. Updated bathrooms, Wood floors throughout main floor, carpet on lower level. Spacious walkout lower level includes 2nd master with updated bathroom, utility room with washer/dryer, large rec room, play/office area with built-in bookcases. Great fenced in backyard!
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$2,595.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have any available units?
3241 Holly Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have?
Some of 3241 Holly Hill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Holly Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Holly Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Holly Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Holly Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Holly Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Holly Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3241 Holly Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3241 Holly Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Holly Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Holly Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3241 Holly Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University