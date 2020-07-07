3241 Holly Hill Dr

Amenities

AGENTS WELCOME! Super nice Falls Church home with beautiful

upgrades: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with granite counters. Updated bathrooms, Wood floors throughout main floor, carpet on lower level. Spacious walkout lower level includes 2nd master with updated bathroom, utility room with washer/dryer, large rec room, play/office area with built-in bookcases. Great fenced in backyard!

.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp! EOH



$2,595.00 security deposit