3230 DASHIELL ROAD
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

3230 DASHIELL ROAD

3230 Dashiell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Dashiell Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath cape cod with high end finishes. Updated from top to bottom! New kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. New hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Master bedroom suite with remodeled master bath! Everything new:Roof,Siding,Gutters,Front loading washer/dryer,recessed lighting, hvac & hot water heater. This is a gem! Available August 31-Minimum 2 year lease or more. To apply- go to ArlingtonRealtyManagement dot com - Click "find a home", select the property and click "apply now".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

