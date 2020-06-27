3230 DASHIELL ROAD

Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath cape cod with high end finishes. Updated from top to bottom! New kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. New hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Master bedroom suite with remodeled master bath! Everything new:Roof,Siding,Gutters,Front loading washer/dryer,recessed lighting, hvac & hot water heater. This is a gem! Available August 31-Minimum 2 year lease or more. To apply- go to ArlingtonRealtyManagement dot com - Click "find a home", select the property and click "apply now".