3135 HEADROW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT Falls Church Location! 3 miles to East Falls Church Metro/10 Mile Drive to DC! Large Flat Fenced Backyard with Firepit. Large Carport and Private Driveway. 2 Main Level Bedrooms - each with a Full Bath plus Huge Finished Attic with Pull Down Stairs. Eat-In Kitchen. Separate Laundry Room with Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Dogs are okay and must be under 30lbs.