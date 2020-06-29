2806 New Providence Ct

Amenities

Excellent location minutes from Mosaic district and Tyson's Corner. Short drive to Crystal City and the upcoming Amazon HQ2. 15 minutes to Annandale. Near a public golf course, mini golf course, in a peaceful neighborhood with a lake, running trails, tennis courts and pool (additional fee). Inside the beltway and Dunn Loring metro is only 1.4 miles away. Easy quick access to every major NOVA roadway. Off street parking and abundant visitor parking. Recently renovated (under 6 months) with new HVAC installed, recessed eco lighting/track lights and insulation on lower floors (low utilities compared to other similar homes). Nest Hello and thermostat installed. Bedrooms share a spacious adjoining bathroom. Newer hardwood floors on main level. Each bedroom has been furnished with a new full bed frame and desks. Full size newer washer and dryer in basement laundry room. Furnished with sofa and dining room set downstairs. Yearly leases available with six month option considered case by case.

No Pets Allowed



