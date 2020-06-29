All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2806 New Providence Ct

2806 New Providence Court · No Longer Available
Location

2806 New Providence Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Renovated townhouse close to all major NOVA roads - Property Id: 206758

Excellent location minutes from Mosaic district and Tyson's Corner. Short drive to Crystal City and the upcoming Amazon HQ2. 15 minutes to Annandale. Near a public golf course, mini golf course, in a peaceful neighborhood with a lake, running trails, tennis courts and pool (additional fee). Inside the beltway and Dunn Loring metro is only 1.4 miles away. Easy quick access to every major NOVA roadway. Off street parking and abundant visitor parking. Recently renovated (under 6 months) with new HVAC installed, recessed eco lighting/track lights and insulation on lower floors (low utilities compared to other similar homes). Nest Hello and thermostat installed. Bedrooms share a spacious adjoining bathroom. Newer hardwood floors on main level. Each bedroom has been furnished with a new full bed frame and desks. Full size newer washer and dryer in basement laundry room. Furnished with sofa and dining room set downstairs. Yearly leases available with six month option considered case by case.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206758
Property Id 206758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5475601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 New Providence Ct have any available units?
2806 New Providence Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2806 New Providence Ct have?
Some of 2806 New Providence Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 New Providence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2806 New Providence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 New Providence Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2806 New Providence Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2806 New Providence Ct offers parking.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 New Providence Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2806 New Providence Ct has a pool.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct have accessible units?
No, 2806 New Providence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 New Providence Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 New Providence Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2806 New Providence Ct has units with air conditioning.

