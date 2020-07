Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill online portal tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby playground smoke-free community

Seize your chance to live just a block away from the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach. Picture coming home every day to the tranquil setting of the Chesapeake Bay, but with all the bustling energy of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and Virginia Beach Town Center a few minutes away. We are zoned for some of Virginia Beach’s top schools.



If you thought the perk of Marina Shores was our location, you are in for a surprise. Tour our newly renovated apartments, some with loft spaces and fireplaces and our long list on community amenities. Marina Shores is located in the No Fly Zone, so the whole family can enjoy a respite from jet noise. Call for a tour today.