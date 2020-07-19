All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

934 Ewell Road

934 Ewell Road · (757) 481-0441
Location

934 Ewell Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Lake Smith Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 934 Ewell Road · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
934 Ewell Road Available 08/07/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhome with Fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly! Ready 08-07-2020! - You will love this exquisite 3-bedroom all-brick townhome in a great central location to interstate access, beaches, several military bases, & Town Center shopping and dining – OH MY! The laminate floors, updated kitchen and custom bathrooms will knock your socks off! You will LOVE your master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and private bath featuring a beautifully tiled shower enclosure with two shower heads! Nice fenced backyard with great shade, patio, and outside storage shed. With over 1,550 square feet, you will have plenty of space! The elegant lighting fixtures, corner fireplace, and wood mouldings will cause this home to rent quickly, so hurry! This home is pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. Available 08-07-2020!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!
.
Criteria Considered – PLEASE READ
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Thoroughgood Elementary, Independence Middle, and Bayside High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Little Creek Amphibious Base – 5 miles
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 17 miles
Norfolk Naval Base – 13 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 13 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station – 15 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!

(RLNE5917338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

