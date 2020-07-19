Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

934 Ewell Road Available 08/07/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhome with Fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly! Ready 08-07-2020! - You will love this exquisite 3-bedroom all-brick townhome in a great central location to interstate access, beaches, several military bases, & Town Center shopping and dining – OH MY! The laminate floors, updated kitchen and custom bathrooms will knock your socks off! You will LOVE your master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and private bath featuring a beautifully tiled shower enclosure with two shower heads! Nice fenced backyard with great shade, patio, and outside storage shed. With over 1,550 square feet, you will have plenty of space! The elegant lighting fixtures, corner fireplace, and wood mouldings will cause this home to rent quickly, so hurry! This home is pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. Available 08-07-2020!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!

Criteria Considered – PLEASE READ

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

SCHOOL ZONES:

Thoroughgood Elementary, Independence Middle, and Bayside High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Little Creek Amphibious Base – 5 miles

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 17 miles

Norfolk Naval Base – 13 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 13 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station – 15 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!



