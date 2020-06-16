5085 Andover Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Spacious and updated 3 bed / 2 bath single-family ranch home on a corner lot. Recent renovations include: custom coffee nook, kitchen "look through", new flooring throughout home, fresh paint, new blinds, and recessed lighting. Other note-able features include: utility room with washer & dryer, large fenced in back yard with vehicle access gate, giant detached storage shed, and a single car garage. Dogs considered. Contact agent to schedule showing or for more information!

POA dues are paid for by the owner and include access to the community pool, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Contact agent to schedule showing or for more information!