Virginia Beach, VA
5085 Andover Road
Last updated June 12 2020

5085 Andover Road

5085 Andover Road · (757) 428-0432
Location

5085 Andover Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Spacious and updated 3 bed / 2 bath single-family ranch home on a corner lot. Recent renovations include: custom coffee nook, kitchen "look through", new flooring throughout home, fresh paint, new blinds, and recessed lighting. Other note-able features include: utility room with washer & dryer, large fenced in back yard with vehicle access gate, giant detached storage shed, and a single car garage. Dogs considered. Contact agent to schedule showing or for more information!
POA dues are paid for by the owner and include access to the community pool, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Contact agent to schedule showing or for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Andover Road have any available units?
5085 Andover Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 Andover Road have?
Some of 5085 Andover Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 Andover Road currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Andover Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Andover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 Andover Road is pet friendly.
Does 5085 Andover Road offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Andover Road does offer parking.
Does 5085 Andover Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 Andover Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Andover Road have a pool?
Yes, 5085 Andover Road has a pool.
Does 5085 Andover Road have accessible units?
No, 5085 Andover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Andover Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 Andover Road has units with dishwashers.
