Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location! Here is your chance to rent a townhome in Great Neck with a garage! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts newer windows, a replaced HVAC system in 2020, and a private, landscaped backyard with new privacy fence. Convenient access to shopping, interstate, and military bases. Did I mention Sought after schools?