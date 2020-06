Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on cul-de-sac lot in highly desirable Kempsville neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and interstates.

The shed is NOT to be used by the tenants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval and pet rent/deposit. Washer & Dryer "as is" and becomes tenants responsibility after 30 days. The shed is NOT to be used by the tenants.

Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)