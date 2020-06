Amenities

4825 Strand Drive Available 08/01/20 THE GABLES - Great single-family detached condo in Kempsville Greens with 2 master suites. Convenient to golf course, Virginia Beach Town Center, I-264, etc. Nice wrap-around fenced patio area with storage shed. Rent includes water/sewer, trash & grounds maintenance. Small pets considered with additional deposit (fully refundable). Please drive by first, then call for showing. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com.



(RLNE2462323)