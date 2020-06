4192 Clarendon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill

3 YRS YG CONDO, SHOWS LIKE BRAND NEW! W/2 MASTER BR'S W/ WALK-IN CLOSETS, CLEAN/UPGRADES/UPGRADE CABINETS/NEUT CARPET, VINYL PLANKING FLOORING IN KITCH & BATHS, , EUROPEAN BIDET TOILET IN .5 BATH, FULL SIZE FRONT LOAD WASH/DRYER, 3 CEIL FANS, SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LG PATIO WITH PRIV FENCE FOR & STORAGE SHED. LG CLUBHOUSE W/ CATERING KITCHEN AND MEETING RM, FITNESS CENTER, GRILL AREA, POOL, BASKETBALL CT, WELL-LIT WALKING TRAILS, LAKES AND PLAYGROUNDS. RENT INCLUDES ASS DUES, WATER, SEWER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE & TRASH PICK-UP. SHOPPING, BANKS, RESTAURANTS, AND DRUG STORES, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. TENANTS WILL LOVE THE CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, COMMUTING EASE, MEDICAL FACILITIES, AND SEVERAL PARKS. NO PETS, LISTING APPLICATION REQUIRED, HM IS AVAILABLE TO SEE WHEN VACANT 5-30-20 & FOR MOVE IN 5-30-20. ONE TO TWO YEAR LEASE IS POSSIBLE.