Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Super nice 3 story town home. Small private community off Birdneck Road close to the oceanfront. Very welcome open space living area with fireplace. Good sized beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great master bedroom with a garden tub and a walk in closet. Fenced in backyard with deck. This home is located near the interstate, restaurants, and shopping. 7 minutes to Little Creek, 15 minutes to NAS Norfolk and 20 minutes to NAS Oceana. This a beautiful home. Water and trash included.