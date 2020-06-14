All apartments in Virginia Beach
3738 Sandpiper Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:35 AM

3738 Sandpiper Road

3738 Sandpiper Road · (757) 340-5555
Location

3738 Sandpiper Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Sandbridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
You will love, "Southern Charm" located in Sandbridge at The Sanctuary at False Cape. This three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts beautiful southerly views of the sunrise over the ocean and radiant rich sunsets fading in the distance of Back Bay. Open and airy it features; newer stainless appliances, granite-topped counters, glass cabinets, and a dry bar. Relax with a cup of coffee watching the wildlife on your sizeable deck. Centrally located with quick and easy access to the ocean and pools. If short strolls along the ocean are your thing. The Sanctuary has it all! A gorgeous boardwalk for strolls, a swim-up cabana bar, three pools, two exercise rooms, two wi-fi libraries, two meticulously maintained clubhouses and a game room for the children, make this a world-class resort. Immediately adjacent to, "Southern Charm" is Little Island Park life-guarded beaches, fishing pier, playground, and basketball courts. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Sandpiper Road have any available units?
3738 Sandpiper Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 Sandpiper Road have?
Some of 3738 Sandpiper Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 Sandpiper Road currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Sandpiper Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Sandpiper Road pet-friendly?
No, 3738 Sandpiper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3738 Sandpiper Road offer parking?
No, 3738 Sandpiper Road does not offer parking.
Does 3738 Sandpiper Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 Sandpiper Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Sandpiper Road have a pool?
Yes, 3738 Sandpiper Road has a pool.
Does 3738 Sandpiper Road have accessible units?
No, 3738 Sandpiper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Sandpiper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 Sandpiper Road has units with dishwashers.
