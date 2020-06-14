3738 Sandpiper Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room playground pool internet access

You will love, "Southern Charm" located in Sandbridge at The Sanctuary at False Cape. This three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts beautiful southerly views of the sunrise over the ocean and radiant rich sunsets fading in the distance of Back Bay. Open and airy it features; newer stainless appliances, granite-topped counters, glass cabinets, and a dry bar. Relax with a cup of coffee watching the wildlife on your sizeable deck. Centrally located with quick and easy access to the ocean and pools. If short strolls along the ocean are your thing. The Sanctuary has it all! A gorgeous boardwalk for strolls, a swim-up cabana bar, three pools, two exercise rooms, two wi-fi libraries, two meticulously maintained clubhouses and a game room for the children, make this a world-class resort. Immediately adjacent to, "Southern Charm" is Little Island Park life-guarded beaches, fishing pier, playground, and basketball courts. Also available for sale.