3614 E Stratford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable 3 story condo one block from the beach! Four bedrooms, 3 and a half baths. Open floor plan with lots of light. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large open Great Room and Dining Room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large island, huge pantry and wine fridge. Master suite has two walk-in closets, spacious bath with jetted tub and tiled shower. 2 large decks, small private fenced outdoor space & outdoor shower. 1 car garage. New two zone HVAC. Washer/dryer included. Two year lease minimum. Available July 15. Must see!