All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 3614 E Stratford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
3614 E Stratford Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3614 E Stratford Road

3614 East Stratford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3614 East Stratford Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable 3 story condo one block from the beach! Four bedrooms, 3 and a half baths. Open floor plan with lots of light. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large open Great Room and Dining Room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large island, huge pantry and wine fridge. Master suite has two walk-in closets, spacious bath with jetted tub and tiled shower. 2 large decks, small private fenced outdoor space & outdoor shower. 1 car garage. New two zone HVAC. Washer/dryer included. Two year lease minimum. Available July 15. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 E Stratford Road have any available units?
3614 E Stratford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 E Stratford Road have?
Some of 3614 E Stratford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 E Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3614 E Stratford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 E Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3614 E Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3614 E Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3614 E Stratford Road does offer parking.
Does 3614 E Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 E Stratford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 E Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 3614 E Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3614 E Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 3614 E Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 E Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 E Stratford Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University