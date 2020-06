Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Updated Condo! - Completely remodeled condo. New paint throughout, new granite countertops, new cabinets, new appliances, new fixtures. New bathroom, new windows, and sliding door. New stackable washer/dryer included. New Ceramic plank flooring throughout. New blinds. A must see! Sorry, No Pets. No Smoking. Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712725)