3288 Page Avenue

WELCOME TO BEACH LIVING! ENJOY MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PUTTING GREEN, PARTY ROOM, GAME ROOM, LIBRARY & EXERCISE ROOM. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT CONDO! NEW WINDOWS & NEWER HOT WATER TANK, HVAC, MICROWAVE, STOVE & WASHER/DRYER. BOTH BATHS HAVE BEEN UPDATED. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, SECURITY, BASIC CABLE, MASTER INSURANCE & FLOOD POLICY. YOU WILL NEED RENTER'S INSURANCE. APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT PAYABLE IN CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY.