2533 SAN MARCO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL HOME WITH THE SENSE OF COUNTRY ENVIORNMENT AT THE BEACH. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND BEACHES (FAMOUS SANDBRIDGE BEACH). JUST MINUTES RIDE FROM OCEANA AND DAM NECK. PRIEMIER SCHOOLS, TREE LINED STREETS AND HORSE STABLES JUST BLOCKS AWAY. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH ACCOMODATING UPSTAIRS FLOOR PLAN. TERRIFFIC DOWNSTAIRS LEVEL PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. TO SUM IT UP JUST A 13 MINUTE RIDE TO THE OCEANFRONT BOARDWALK WITH EXCELLENT BEACH RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND LARGE SELECTION OF GROCERY AND RETAIL STORES. PACK YOUR FURNITURE... DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY :) !!