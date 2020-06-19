2310 Starfish Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has custom cork floors, fireplace, balcony, water and sewer is included. All appliances convey including washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor. It also has a detached storage shed and assigned parking.



Easy access to the beach. Nearby interstates and close to local military bases.



Water and sanitation services included in rental price.



Pets Accepted (Contact office for Restricted Breed list and Condo Weight Restriction)

