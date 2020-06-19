All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like
2310 Starfish Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
2310 Starfish Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

2310 Starfish Road

2310 Starfish Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northeast Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2310 Starfish Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers***
Real Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company nor do we accept cashapp or paypal.

RENT/SHOWING READY DATE:NOW!!!

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has custom cork floors, fireplace, balcony, water and sewer is included. All appliances convey including washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor. It also has a detached storage shed and assigned parking.

Easy access to the beach. Nearby interstates and close to local military bases.

Water and sanitation services included in rental price.

Pets Accepted (Contact office for Restricted Breed list and Condo Weight Restriction)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2310 Starfish Road have any available units?
2310 Starfish Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Starfish Road have?
Some of 2310 Starfish Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Starfish Road currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Starfish Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Starfish Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Starfish Road is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Starfish Road offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Starfish Road does offer parking.
Does 2310 Starfish Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Starfish Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Starfish Road have a pool?
No, 2310 Starfish Road does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Starfish Road have accessible units?
No, 2310 Starfish Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Starfish Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Starfish Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 BedroomsVirginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVirginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia BeachNorth CentralLevel Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University