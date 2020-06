Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL! Rent is $1,500.00 per month plus $400.00 for all utilities. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the North End. It is a short walk to the beach, a short drive to the resort area, shopping, restaurants, and interstate. This condo was completely renovated in 2019. It has new flooring, granite kitchen countertops, brand new gas grill on the patio, brand new washer dryer. Available September 1st through April 30, 2020. Pets negotiable.