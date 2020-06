2089 Tazewell Road

Amenities

HOME IS AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED AT $2850 PER MONTH OR FURNISHED WITH LOVELY FURNITURE AS THE PHOTOS SHOW FOR AN EXTRA FEE. THIS HOME IS A GEM NESTLED ON THE ADORABLE TINY STREET OF TAZEWELL IN OCEAN PARK NEAR THE NEW LESNER BRIDGE. ENJOY MORNING COFFEE FROM YOUR SWING ON THE SCREENED PORCH FACING THE CREEK LEADING TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. THE BEACH IS LESS THAN A HALF BLOCK AWAY. THIS TWO UNIT CONDO HOME HAS 3 LIVING LEVELS. 3 BEDROOMS/3.5 BATHS, HUGE MASTER & BATH PRIVATE DECK/WATER VIEWS. KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETRY. HOME IS LIGHT, BRIGHT/WIDE OPEN/ BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. TRULY A GORGEOUS HOME! AVAILABLE FOR A LONGER TERM LEASE AND CAN ALSO REMAIN FULLY FURNISHED AT A DIFFERENT RENTAL RATE, AS YOUR SITUATION MIGHT REQUIRE.

THE PROXIMITY TO THE BEACH JUST AROUND THE CORNER, FISHING CRABBING AND TRUE BEACH LIFE NEAR THE CHESAPEAKE BAY MAKE THIS NEIGHBORHOOD A GREAT PLACE TO WALK, BIKE AND ENJOY BEACH LIVING.