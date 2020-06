Amenities

Nice Transitional 2 story home in Salem Village area, close to schools, shopping, churches and bases, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, New Carpet and Paint, Ceramic and Laminate Flooring and one car garage plus appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range and Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans and Garage Door opener. Fenced Backyard, No pets. Application fee $50.00 (Non Refundable). Property available on March 15, 2020. Driveway scheduled to be widened into two driveway spaces