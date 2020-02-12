1801 Chelsea Green Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Secluded fenced cul-de-sac lot ~ spacious 2 car garage w/8 ft opening~ multiple parking spaces~ Living Room has 15 ft vaulted ceiling, and pergo floors~~ Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, bar, and breakfast area ~ cozy “keeping room” with gas FP, vaulted ceiling, and arched window is conveniently located next to the KIT~ LR,KIT, AND KEEPING RM ALL OVERLOOK A 500 SQFT DECK, GORGEOUS SALT WATER POOL, AND HOT TUB~ light, bright DR with pan ceiling~ Sumptuous MBR Suite with 8 x 10 sitting area ,pergo floors ,large walk-in closet, recessed lighting & dimmers, 2 sink vanity, jetted tub,seamless glass shower with 2 shower heads , 4 body sprays ,Moen temp. control, & private water closet,~ bedrooms #2 & #3 are large, have DBL closets, and lighted ceiling fans~ oversized 4th bedroom/office/game rm w/closet, built in cabinets,& 4 eave storage areas~ Hall bath has a jetted tub!! Klipsch speakers and whole audio (4 zones) to include 2 outdoor speakers, MUCH MORE!!