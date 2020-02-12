All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 1801 Chelsea Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
1801 Chelsea Green Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:06 AM

1801 Chelsea Green Drive

1801 Chelsea Green Drive · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1801 Chelsea Green Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Secluded fenced cul-de-sac lot ~ spacious 2 car garage w/8 ft opening~ multiple parking spaces~ Living Room has 15 ft vaulted ceiling, and pergo floors~~ Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, bar, and breakfast area ~ cozy “keeping room” with gas FP, vaulted ceiling, and arched window is conveniently located next to the KIT~ LR,KIT, AND KEEPING RM ALL OVERLOOK A 500 SQFT DECK, GORGEOUS SALT WATER POOL, AND HOT TUB~ light, bright DR with pan ceiling~ Sumptuous MBR Suite with 8 x 10 sitting area ,pergo floors ,large walk-in closet, recessed lighting & dimmers, 2 sink vanity, jetted tub,seamless glass shower with 2 shower heads , 4 body sprays ,Moen temp. control, & private water closet,~ bedrooms #2 & #3 are large, have DBL closets, and lighted ceiling fans~ oversized 4th bedroom/office/game rm w/closet, built in cabinets,& 4 eave storage areas~ Hall bath has a jetted tub!! Klipsch speakers and whole audio (4 zones) to include 2 outdoor speakers, MUCH MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have any available units?
1801 Chelsea Green Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have?
Some of 1801 Chelsea Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Chelsea Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Chelsea Green Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Chelsea Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive does offer parking.
Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive has a pool.
Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Chelsea Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Chelsea Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1801 Chelsea Green Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Aria Apartment Homes
3416 Hollygreen Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity