pet friendly pool playground tennis court clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

1634 Sword Dancer Drive Available 07/06/20 Move-In Ready!! - This spacious town home is just a short drive to the beach and military bases. It's features include a 6-burner gas range, eat-in-kitchen, newer carpet on the first floor and newer windows. The backyard is fenced with an outside storage shed. No smoking in the home. Pets allowed upon home owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. This one is a must see!!



