Virginia Beach, VA
1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1

1531 Sword Dancer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Sword Dancer Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Ocean Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious townhouse with a great floor plan close to military bases, shopping and dining. Living room & dining room combo area with wood flooring and a spacious kitchen. This unit also has a 1 car garage. All appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Half bathroom downstairs. Huge upstairs master bedroom with full bathroom and large closet. Laundry closet also upstairs . Full use of the community pool, parks and clubhouse Pets considered on case by case basis. Pet deposit and pet rent required if pet is accepted. Apply online at https://kekoarealestateservices.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have any available units?
1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
