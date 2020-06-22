1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1

Amenities

Spacious townhouse with a great floor plan close to military bases, shopping and dining. Living room & dining room combo area with wood flooring and a spacious kitchen. This unit also has a 1 car garage. All appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Half bathroom downstairs. Huge upstairs master bedroom with full bathroom and large closet. Laundry closet also upstairs . Full use of the community pool, parks and clubhouse Pets considered on case by case basis. Pet deposit and pet rent required if pet is accepted. Apply online at https://kekoarealestateservices.managebuilding.com