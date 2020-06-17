Rent Calculator
1378 Battleford Drive
1378 Battleford Drive
1378 Battleford Drive
Location
1378 Battleford Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 story end unit townhouse in Rosemont Forest. Fully fenced backyard storage shed and large driveway for ample off-street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1378 Battleford Drive have any available units?
1378 Battleford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1378 Battleford Drive have?
Some of 1378 Battleford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1378 Battleford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Battleford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Battleford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Battleford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 1378 Battleford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Battleford Drive does offer parking.
Does 1378 Battleford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Battleford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Battleford Drive have a pool?
No, 1378 Battleford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Battleford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1378 Battleford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Battleford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Battleford Drive has units with dishwashers.
