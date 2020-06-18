All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
1097 Rolling Point Court
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:12 AM

1097 Rolling Point Court

1097 Rolling Point Court · (866) 203-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1097 Rolling Point Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single family home in Glenwood Community! Home sits near end of a long cul-de-sac and offers sweeping views of the Honeybee Golf Course! All four bedrooms upstairs, including master w/private bath + dual sink vanity, walk-in closet. Great big living areas downstairs! Kitchen opens to large family room, slider off of family room to rear patio and yard overlooking golf course. Big Attached 2-car garage (438 square feet!), custom ceramic at entry foyer. Current wonderful residents are in military pack-out mode, so please forgive the limited photos! New carpet being installed throughout upstairs, many other refreshers in motion to facilitate turnover to new residents! Available first week of July!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Rolling Point Court have any available units?
1097 Rolling Point Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1097 Rolling Point Court have?
Some of 1097 Rolling Point Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Rolling Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Rolling Point Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Rolling Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Rolling Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1097 Rolling Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Rolling Point Court does offer parking.
Does 1097 Rolling Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Rolling Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Rolling Point Court have a pool?
No, 1097 Rolling Point Court does not have a pool.
Does 1097 Rolling Point Court have accessible units?
No, 1097 Rolling Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Rolling Point Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Rolling Point Court has units with dishwashers.
