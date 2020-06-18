1097 Rolling Point Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice single family home in Glenwood Community! Home sits near end of a long cul-de-sac and offers sweeping views of the Honeybee Golf Course! All four bedrooms upstairs, including master w/private bath + dual sink vanity, walk-in closet. Great big living areas downstairs! Kitchen opens to large family room, slider off of family room to rear patio and yard overlooking golf course. Big Attached 2-car garage (438 square feet!), custom ceramic at entry foyer. Current wonderful residents are in military pack-out mode, so please forgive the limited photos! New carpet being installed throughout upstairs, many other refreshers in motion to facilitate turnover to new residents! Available first week of July!