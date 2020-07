Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

5 yr young refrigerator, oven, washer and dryer and Hvac. Nice community. Bike and walking trail in few yards from the house. Nice kitchen, new windows, all hardwood floors in main level. 4 beds and 3 full baths. Nice deck to a private back yard from main level. Close to Vienna downtown and to 123 Rd, I-495, and I-66. Tenants occupies. Available from Dec. 1, 2019.