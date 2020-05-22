All apartments in Vienna
534 BEULAH ROAD NE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:26 AM

534 BEULAH ROAD NE

534 Beulah Road · No Longer Available
Location

534 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Charming 4 BR/2.5 Bath Colonial located on a 0.5+ acre lot in the coveted NE side of Vienna. Numerous updates were done in 2007. The home has above grade finished area of 2,524 sq. ft. Other features include: Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances & 48" Cabinets. Bright/spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Large Living Room with beautiful built-ins. Attractive Dining Room with arched entrance. Master Bath with shower, Tub & Double Vanities. Finished Basement with Recreation Room. Large fenced Yard and spacious deck. This attractive home has a large porch and a great level lot. Superb location ~ close to downtown Vienna, commuter routes (I66, I495), shopping on Maple Ave (Giant Food, Whole Foods, CVS etc.) and close to numerous restaurants. Short distance to W&OD Trail, Glyndon Park and Vienna Community Center. Also not too far from Tysons Corner shopping, restaurants, movies and Tysons Corner Metro along with other Silver Line metro stops. Close to Orange Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have any available units?
534 BEULAH ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have?
Some of 534 BEULAH ROAD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 BEULAH ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
534 BEULAH ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 BEULAH ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE offer parking?
Yes, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE offers parking.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 BEULAH ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 BEULAH ROAD NE does not have units with air conditioning.

