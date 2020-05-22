534 BEULAH ROAD NE

Amenities

Charming 4 BR/2.5 Bath Colonial located on a 0.5+ acre lot in the coveted NE side of Vienna. Numerous updates were done in 2007. The home has above grade finished area of 2,524 sq. ft. Other features include: Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances & 48" Cabinets. Bright/spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Large Living Room with beautiful built-ins. Attractive Dining Room with arched entrance. Master Bath with shower, Tub & Double Vanities. Finished Basement with Recreation Room. Large fenced Yard and spacious deck. This attractive home has a large porch and a great level lot. Superb location ~ close to downtown Vienna, commuter routes (I66, I495), shopping on Maple Ave (Giant Food, Whole Foods, CVS etc.) and close to numerous restaurants. Short distance to W&OD Trail, Glyndon Park and Vienna Community Center. Also not too far from Tysons Corner shopping, restaurants, movies and Tysons Corner Metro along with other Silver Line metro stops. Close to Orange Line.