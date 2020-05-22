All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
506 SW ROLAND STREET SW
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:02 AM

506 SW ROLAND STREET SW

506 Roland St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

506 Roland St SW, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
1997~Sekas-built 5-bed, 3.5 bath single family home with open flowing floor plan in premium Vienna location on quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to metro, restaurants, library, dog park, Nottoway park, Whole Foods, and Vienna downtown. One mile to I-66 ramp. Three miles to Tysons Corner. Town of Vienna School ~ in Thoreau Middle and Madison High school district. New HVAC with Google Nest. Brand-new eat-in gourmet kitchen with American Woodmark premium finish maple cabinets and granite countertops, brilliantly illuminated by smart LED under-cabinet lights. Recently installed stainless Bosch refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and Cavalier range hood. New oak hardwood flooring in kitchen and family room. Gas/Wood fireplace. Stunning spacious master suite with Jacuzzi, shower. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Finished daylight/English basement has recreation room with built-in surrounding sound system, exercise room, a full-bath, and bedroom. Family room has access to deck. Deck has an outdoor kitchen prep station with new granite countertop and stainless steel sink. Plenty of storage place with built-in storage shelves. New premium Stainmaster carpet on 2nd floor. Anderson windows. Professionally designed landscape, full-fenced backyard with privacy. Small pond and waterfall at backyard. Storage shed for landscaping tools. Brick drive-way (no need to replace blacktop).~ No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have any available units?
506 SW ROLAND STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have?
Some of 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
506 SW ROLAND STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW is pet friendly.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW offers parking.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have a pool?
No, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 SW ROLAND STREET SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia