506 SW ROLAND STREET SW

1997~Sekas-built 5-bed, 3.5 bath single family home with open flowing floor plan in premium Vienna location on quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to metro, restaurants, library, dog park, Nottoway park, Whole Foods, and Vienna downtown. One mile to I-66 ramp. Three miles to Tysons Corner. Town of Vienna School ~ in Thoreau Middle and Madison High school district. New HVAC with Google Nest. Brand-new eat-in gourmet kitchen with American Woodmark premium finish maple cabinets and granite countertops, brilliantly illuminated by smart LED under-cabinet lights. Recently installed stainless Bosch refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and Cavalier range hood. New oak hardwood flooring in kitchen and family room. Gas/Wood fireplace. Stunning spacious master suite with Jacuzzi, shower. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Finished daylight/English basement has recreation room with built-in surrounding sound system, exercise room, a full-bath, and bedroom. Family room has access to deck. Deck has an outdoor kitchen prep station with new granite countertop and stainless steel sink. Plenty of storage place with built-in storage shelves. New premium Stainmaster carpet on 2nd floor. Anderson windows. Professionally designed landscape, full-fenced backyard with privacy. Small pond and waterfall at backyard. Storage shed for landscaping tools. Brick drive-way (no need to replace blacktop).~ No HOA.