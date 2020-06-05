All apartments in Vienna
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE

202 Park Terrace Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

202 Park Terrace Court Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bike storage
Newly renovated 1-Bedrooms contemporary unit on top floor in heart of Vienna Spacious, sunny and bright with a private balcony, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new light fixtures, and fresh paint. bicycle rack, and e extra storage unit in basement. Few minutes away from Vienna downtown, Vienna Metro, Vienna Community Center, shops and restaurants. Easy access to Rt.123, I-66. Beltway and Tysons Corner. Agents: Please use CBRB rental application. $50.00 Application process per adult fee. Agents use NVAR Rental Application: Certified funds!Madison High School Pyramids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have any available units?
202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have?
Some of 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE currently offering any rent specials?
202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE pet-friendly?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE offer parking?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not offer parking.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have a pool?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have a pool.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have accessible units?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE does not have units with air conditioning.

