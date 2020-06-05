202 PARK TERRACE COURT SE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse bike storage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse bike storage

Newly renovated 1-Bedrooms contemporary unit on top floor in heart of Vienna Spacious, sunny and bright with a private balcony, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new light fixtures, and fresh paint. bicycle rack, and e extra storage unit in basement. Few minutes away from Vienna downtown, Vienna Metro, Vienna Community Center, shops and restaurants. Easy access to Rt.123, I-66. Beltway and Tysons Corner. Agents: Please use CBRB rental application. $50.00 Application process per adult fee. Agents use NVAR Rental Application: Certified funds!Madison High School Pyramids.