200 LOCUST ST SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna. Totally Renovated! Enjoy two sunny bedrooms and Renovated Bath, a large Living Room, Dining Room with Balcony... and Stylishly Updated Kitchen with all New Appliances and New Cabinetry, Quartz Counters. New Windows! Secure Building has Laundry Facilities on Lower Level. Dedicated Locked Storage Unit. Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Jammin' Java, Chipotle... Vienna Community Center and Bike Trail a block away... 5 minutes to Metro and 10 minutes to Tysons. Assigned Parking Space right next to rear entrance to building.