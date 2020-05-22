All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 200 LOCUST ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
200 LOCUST ST SE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

200 LOCUST ST SE

200 Locust St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Locust St SE, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna. Totally Renovated! Enjoy two sunny bedrooms and Renovated Bath, a large Living Room, Dining Room with Balcony... and Stylishly Updated Kitchen with all New Appliances and New Cabinetry, Quartz Counters. New Windows! Secure Building has Laundry Facilities on Lower Level. Dedicated Locked Storage Unit. Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Jammin' Java, Chipotle... Vienna Community Center and Bike Trail a block away... 5 minutes to Metro and 10 minutes to Tysons. Assigned Parking Space right next to rear entrance to building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have any available units?
200 LOCUST ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 200 LOCUST ST SE have?
Some of 200 LOCUST ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 LOCUST ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
200 LOCUST ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 LOCUST ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE offers parking.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have a pool?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have accessible units?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 LOCUST ST SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 LOCUST ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 LOCUST ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with BalconyVienna Apartments with Move-in Specials
Vienna Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia