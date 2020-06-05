All apartments in Vienna
127 CARTER COURT SW
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

127 CARTER COURT SW

127 Carter Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

127 Carter Court Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Dignified richness and grace abound in this three level brick townhouse with a two car garage in Vienna. The entry foyer with hardwood floor and guest coat closet leads to a step up into the living room with high ceiling, tall windows and a gas fireplace. A formal dining room shows a soft ambiance with a brass chandelier and chair rail. Privacy is given to dinner guests with the double doors between the dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen with 42" top cabinets and a counter with space for bar stools affords a place for a quick cup of coffee or sandwich . For a more formal dining a table and chairs by the window will make a nice arrangement for a larger group to dine. Next to the kitchen is a family room with wall to wall carpet and a sliding glass door that gives access to the back deck. Also from the family room one may enter the main hallway back to the dining and living room or the lovely stairways to the upper and lower levels.The master bedroom suite on the upper level boasts a high ceiling with light fixture and a 9'x5' walk-in closet. The master bath with Jacuzzi jetted tub and ceramic tile surround lends a vision of bubble bath and a relaxing evening. The double sinks in the vanity and the separate shower blend nicely with the ceramic tile flooring and tub and shower surround. The upper hallway leads to a second bathroom with tub and vanity and also leads to two more bedrooms and the laundry with washer and dryer.Entering the lower level one sees a 23'x15' recreation room with wall to wall carpet and recessed lighting. Doors to the fenced back yard in this recreation room enable good traffic flow for entertaining.Also on this level is the third full bath with shower and from the hallway entry to the two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have any available units?
127 CARTER COURT SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 127 CARTER COURT SW have?
Some of 127 CARTER COURT SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 CARTER COURT SW currently offering any rent specials?
127 CARTER COURT SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 CARTER COURT SW pet-friendly?
No, 127 CARTER COURT SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW offer parking?
Yes, 127 CARTER COURT SW offers parking.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 CARTER COURT SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have a pool?
No, 127 CARTER COURT SW does not have a pool.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have accessible units?
No, 127 CARTER COURT SW does not have accessible units.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 CARTER COURT SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 CARTER COURT SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 CARTER COURT SW does not have units with air conditioning.
