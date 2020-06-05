127 CARTER COURT SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Dignified richness and grace abound in this three level brick townhouse with a two car garage in Vienna. The entry foyer with hardwood floor and guest coat closet leads to a step up into the living room with high ceiling, tall windows and a gas fireplace. A formal dining room shows a soft ambiance with a brass chandelier and chair rail. Privacy is given to dinner guests with the double doors between the dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen with 42" top cabinets and a counter with space for bar stools affords a place for a quick cup of coffee or sandwich . For a more formal dining a table and chairs by the window will make a nice arrangement for a larger group to dine. Next to the kitchen is a family room with wall to wall carpet and a sliding glass door that gives access to the back deck. Also from the family room one may enter the main hallway back to the dining and living room or the lovely stairways to the upper and lower levels.The master bedroom suite on the upper level boasts a high ceiling with light fixture and a 9'x5' walk-in closet. The master bath with Jacuzzi jetted tub and ceramic tile surround lends a vision of bubble bath and a relaxing evening. The double sinks in the vanity and the separate shower blend nicely with the ceramic tile flooring and tub and shower surround. The upper hallway leads to a second bathroom with tub and vanity and also leads to two more bedrooms and the laundry with washer and dryer.Entering the lower level one sees a 23'x15' recreation room with wall to wall carpet and recessed lighting. Doors to the fenced back yard in this recreation room enable good traffic flow for entertaining.Also on this level is the third full bath with shower and from the hallway entry to the two car garage.