Vienna, VA
1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE

1013 Westbriar Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must wear face mask to visit the property- Best value in Tyson/Vienna. Fully renovated in 2019 with amazing and flexible floor plan. Gorgeous sun room overlooking large backyard. Main level with bright bedroom/home office with large full bath and laundry. Great schools, walk to Metro, Tyson and Vienna attractions. Generous size bedrooms and 3 tiled full bathroom. Wood floors, recessed lighting, eat-in kitchen, and two wood burning fireplace. Top floor includes additional master bedroom and two extra bedrooms sharing a big bathroom. Basement is cozy with new carpet and space for additional office and storage. Many nearby walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have any available units?
1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE offer parking?
No, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
