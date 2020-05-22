1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Must wear face mask to visit the property- Best value in Tyson/Vienna. Fully renovated in 2019 with amazing and flexible floor plan. Gorgeous sun room overlooking large backyard. Main level with bright bedroom/home office with large full bath and laundry. Great schools, walk to Metro, Tyson and Vienna attractions. Generous size bedrooms and 3 tiled full bathroom. Wood floors, recessed lighting, eat-in kitchen, and two wood burning fireplace. Top floor includes additional master bedroom and two extra bedrooms sharing a big bathroom. Basement is cozy with new carpet and space for additional office and storage. Many nearby walking and biking trails.