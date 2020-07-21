8421 Broad St

Amenities

For anyone looking to stay at the Ascent Tysons luxury apartments, 23rd floor apartment, walking distance to spring hill station which has direct access to silver line to DC, 0.8 mile walk to FreddieMac and other companies.

Sublease available starting from October 29th 2019. Lease will go until end of February 2020; with the chance to renew at the end of lease.

Reduced price from 2500 to 1999. This place needs to go asap! You cant beat that price in this area! Reach me