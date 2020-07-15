1807 FAWNCREST COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well Kept home in middle of Tysons. 3 levels with 2 car garage, large master suite with walk-in closet and cathedral ceiling. Large master bath with double sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. Main level is bright with large living room and dining room, Hardwood floors on main level. family room with cozy fireplace open to the kitchen, Granite counter tops, new appliances, enjoy large deck off the kitchen. Full Walkout basement with full bath and access to a fenced backyard and the 2 car-garage. Located within close distance to the Silver Line metro stations, Tyson's Corner mall, Tyson Galleria and huge business district. Plenty of shops and Restaurants to go. Best school district and plenty more.