901 N. Sterling Blvd.

Charming Rambler Available for Immediate Move In - Charming updated rambler available for immediate move in. This lovely home features an open living room and dining room, huge eat in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliance and built in desk. The home features new flooring and paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom complete with two separate closets. Two nicely sized additional bedrooms complete this home as well as an additional full bathroom. Home sits on nearly a 1/4-acre lot and is partially fenced in. Property is conveniently located to Rt 7, Dulles Town Center, and NVCC.



Pets: Owner will allow pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Two pets max ($500 pet deposit for 1st pet; $250 deposit for 2nd pet)



Schools: Sterling Elementary School, Sterling Middle School and Park View High School



Neighborhood: Sterling Park; located off of Route 7



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $80,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $2000

Security Deposit: $2000 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 12/06/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).



To view this home and receive additional information, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



