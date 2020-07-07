All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like 901 N. Sterling Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
901 N. Sterling Blvd.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

901 N. Sterling Blvd.

901 Sterling Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 Sterling Boulevard, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Rambler Available for Immediate Move In - Charming updated rambler available for immediate move in. This lovely home features an open living room and dining room, huge eat in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliance and built in desk. The home features new flooring and paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom complete with two separate closets. Two nicely sized additional bedrooms complete this home as well as an additional full bathroom. Home sits on nearly a 1/4-acre lot and is partially fenced in. Property is conveniently located to Rt 7, Dulles Town Center, and NVCC.

Pets: Owner will allow pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Two pets max ($500 pet deposit for 1st pet; $250 deposit for 2nd pet)

Schools: Sterling Elementary School, Sterling Middle School and Park View High School

Neighborhood: Sterling Park; located off of Route 7

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $80,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $2000
Security Deposit: $2000 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 12/06/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).

To view this home and receive additional information, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5388514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have any available units?
901 N. Sterling Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
Is 901 N. Sterling Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
901 N. Sterling Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N. Sterling Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. offer parking?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have a pool?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 N. Sterling Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 N. Sterling Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD
Idylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia