45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry garage

Pristine, immaculate, 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bath open floor plan townhouse. Flawless hardwood flooring, alarm system, granite kitchen, stainless steel throughout, energy efficient appliances, French door fridge, 5 burner gas stove. Ceiling fans throughout, custom window dressing, custom paint with warm color choices. Roof replaced October 2018 with new gutters and downspout. New windows, Entrance on main level has insulated garage at 60 degrees with garage door opener and two remote controllers; Trim around outside windows and the trim around garage door are trim with durable materials (PVC). No dry rotting, peeling paint, easy and inexpensive to maintain. Main level also features cork flooring, new sliding door, half bath, fireplace, state of the art stainless washer and dryer in laundry room with shelves and lighting. Large den, party deck and enclosed back yard for privacy. Entire HVAC system was purchased October 2018--brand new compressor and air handler. This house needs NOTHING. MOVE IN READY.. Seller will touch up paint, bulbs, etc. Location! Location! Location!This townhouse is in a quiet community nestled at the edge of Sterling and just at the beginning of Ashburn. The home is one mile from Dulles 28 Shopping Centre where Wegmans is the featured among several boutique shops and kid-friendly establishments. This gem is a short 5 miles from Dulles International Airport. Metro Silver line will be completed in 2019 and will go directly to Washington DC from Dulles. Your home is walking distance (.1 miles) from the Washington and Old Dominion Trails Park. You will be within 3 miles of Sam~s Club, Lowes, Target, Walmart, and Navy Federal Credit Union. The home is close to several state of the art fitness centers and International eateries and bodegas. Also, within walking distance of several places of worship.