Sterling, VA
45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE

45488 Lost Trail Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

45488 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
garage
Pristine, immaculate, 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bath open floor plan townhouse. Flawless hardwood flooring, alarm system, granite kitchen, stainless steel throughout, energy efficient appliances, French door fridge, 5 burner gas stove. Ceiling fans throughout, custom window dressing, custom paint with warm color choices. Roof replaced October 2018 with new gutters and downspout. New windows, Entrance on main level has insulated garage at 60 degrees with garage door opener and two remote controllers; Trim around outside windows and the trim around garage door are trim with durable materials (PVC). No dry rotting, peeling paint, easy and inexpensive to maintain. Main level also features cork flooring, new sliding door, half bath, fireplace, state of the art stainless washer and dryer in laundry room with shelves and lighting. Large den, party deck and enclosed back yard for privacy. Entire HVAC system was purchased October 2018--brand new compressor and air handler. This house needs NOTHING. MOVE IN READY.. Seller will touch up paint, bulbs, etc. Location! Location! Location!This townhouse is in a quiet community nestled at the edge of Sterling and just at the beginning of Ashburn. The home is one mile from Dulles 28 Shopping Centre where Wegmans is the featured among several boutique shops and kid-friendly establishments. This gem is a short 5 miles from Dulles International Airport. Metro Silver line will be completed in 2019 and will go directly to Washington DC from Dulles. Your home is walking distance (.1 miles) from the Washington and Old Dominion Trails Park. You will be within 3 miles of Sam~s Club, Lowes, Target, Walmart, and Navy Federal Credit Union. The home is close to several state of the art fitness centers and International eateries and bodegas. Also, within walking distance of several places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have any available units?
45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have?
Some of 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45488 LOST TRAIL TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
