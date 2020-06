Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking extra storage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location with - Quiet street located near many shopping facilities, Great one-level living, well maintained, with additional storage. Fenced in backyard give you all the privacy you need to enjoy the peacefulness in the great quaint community. Don't wait - call your agent today to see the wonderful home.