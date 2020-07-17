Rent Calculator
All apartments in Stafford County
Find more places like 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stafford County, VA
/
405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
405 Independence Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
405 Independence Drive, Stafford County, VA 22554
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 level townhome in north Stafford convenient to I-95 and Quantico! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 half and 2 full baths. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Pets considered case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have any available units?
405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stafford County, VA
.
What amenities does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have?
Some of 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
