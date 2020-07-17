All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

304 Stafford Glen Court

304 Stafford Glen Court · (540) 628-2226
Location

304 Stafford Glen Court, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Stafford Glen Court · Avail. Aug 5

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
304 Stafford Glen Court Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - TOWNHOUSE - This spacious 3 level townhouse with a fully finished basement is located within a short drive to central Stafford. A short drive to all the restaurants and shopping, easy access to I95 and commuter lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fenced backyard, deck. Large kitchen and combined dining room. Living room with fireplace. Good sized bedrooms. 1 car garage. Will have fresh updates prior to move in.

PLEASE CALL YOUR FAVORITE REALTOR TO VIEW THIS HOME.

(RLNE5869849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

