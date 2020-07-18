GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL IN N. STAFFORD. OVER 4700 SQ FT. SITS IN A CUL-DE-SAC. OPEN FLOOR PLAN- FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN. LARGE BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE W/ TWO WALK IN CLOSETS-SOAKING TUB & SHOWER- SEPARATE VANITIES-SITTING AREA. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ 5TH BEDROOM & FULL BATHROOM- WALK OUT- FENCED YARD- STORAGE SPACE. OPEN KITCHEN W/ ISLAND. KITCHEN TABLE SPACE. SEP DINING ROOM. OFFICE/ PLAYROOM. FORMAL LIVING ROOM. MUD ROOM OFF GARAGE ENTRY. CLOSE TO QUANTICO. 2 CAR GARAGE. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. PLEASE REVIEW RENTAL GUIDELINES AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE REQUESTING A SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have any available units?
25 SAINT CHARLES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have?
Some of 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
25 SAINT CHARLES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT is pet friendly.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT offers parking.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have a pool?
No, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have accessible units?
No, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 SAINT CHARLES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.