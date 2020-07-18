25 SAINT CHARLES COURT

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL IN N. STAFFORD. OVER 4700 SQ FT. SITS IN A CUL-DE-SAC. OPEN FLOOR PLAN- FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN. LARGE BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE W/ TWO WALK IN CLOSETS-SOAKING TUB & SHOWER- SEPARATE VANITIES-SITTING AREA. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ 5TH BEDROOM & FULL BATHROOM- WALK OUT- FENCED YARD- STORAGE SPACE. OPEN KITCHEN W/ ISLAND. KITCHEN TABLE SPACE. SEP DINING ROOM. OFFICE/ PLAYROOM. FORMAL LIVING ROOM. MUD ROOM OFF GARAGE ENTRY. CLOSE TO QUANTICO. 2 CAR GARAGE. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. PLEASE REVIEW RENTAL GUIDELINES AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE REQUESTING A SHOWING.