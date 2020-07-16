All apartments in Stafford County
121 Cleremont Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

121 Cleremont Drive

121 Cleremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA 22405

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station. This gorgeous home is a must see! Beautiful hardwood floors up and down stairs. Remodeled baths with ceramic tile and glass shower in Master. Pristinely landscaped among mature hardwoods.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/xHo3fNnhmWc

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,897, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,897, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Cleremont Drive have any available units?
121 Cleremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 121 Cleremont Drive have?
Some of 121 Cleremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Cleremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Cleremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Cleremont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Cleremont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Cleremont Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Cleremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Cleremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Cleremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Cleremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Cleremont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Cleremont Drive has units with air conditioning.
