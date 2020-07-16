121 Cleremont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station. This gorgeous home is a must see! Beautiful hardwood floors up and down stairs. Remodeled baths with ceramic tile and glass shower in Master. Pristinely landscaped among mature hardwoods.



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/xHo3fNnhmWc



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,897, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,897, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.