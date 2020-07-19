All apartments in Stafford County
Find more places like 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stafford County, VA
/
109 MUNSONS HILL COURT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

109 MUNSONS HILL COURT

109 Munsons Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

109 Munsons Hill Court, Stafford County, VA 22554

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! As soon as you enter this home you can see the rec room with sliding glass doors to the fully fenced in back yard. Make your way to the main level and you find yourself in the LARGE living room, making your way into the kitchen and dining room combo! Exit the rear to a BIG back deck overlooking your back yard backing to common area. On the upper level you have your master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The master bath has a large soaking tup with separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. Just off of 95 at Stafford/Aquia exit. Easy access to commuter lots, Quantico and more. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Owner Agent. Pics from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have any available units?
109 MUNSONS HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have?
Some of 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 MUNSONS HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 MUNSONS HILL COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle
Falmouth, VA 22554
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir
Aquia Harbour, VA 22554
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St
Stafford County, VA 22554
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct
Aquia Harbour, VA 22554
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive
Stafford Courthouse, VA 22554

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAFalmouth, VAStafford Courthouse, VAAquia Harbour, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VA
Triangle, VACherry Hill, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAMarumsco, VADale City, VAWoodbridge, VAKing George, VALake Ridge, VALaurel Hill, VALorton, VABuckhall, VALake of the Woods, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia