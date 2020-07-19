109 MUNSONS HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! As soon as you enter this home you can see the rec room with sliding glass doors to the fully fenced in back yard. Make your way to the main level and you find yourself in the LARGE living room, making your way into the kitchen and dining room combo! Exit the rear to a BIG back deck overlooking your back yard backing to common area. On the upper level you have your master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The master bath has a large soaking tup with separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. Just off of 95 at Stafford/Aquia exit. Easy access to commuter lots, Quantico and more. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Owner Agent. Pics from previous listing.