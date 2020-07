Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautifully Renovated TH in a good Location! New Kitchen Granite Counter and Cabinets, New 3.5 Baths and many other updates. Only a few TH in the community has a separate dining room and a walkout basement to Patio for entertainment. Other large room in basement can be a recreation room or additional bedroom. Appliances are than 3 years old. ! Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKING acceptable