7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:33 PM

7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE

7308 Sterling Grove Drive · (571) 329-1581
Location

7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2252 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.5 Baths, 2-Car garage and almost 3000 square feet of Living Space! The Master Bedroom Suite has an updated bathroom and walk-in closet with an organizing system. Gleaming hardwood floors are throughout the main and upper levels. Freshly painted. On the lower level you will find a finished Walk-Out Basement that features a huge Family Room, Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room. The eat-in kitchen has updated appliances with a sliding glass door that walks out to the covered deck that over-looks the woods. Close to Fairfax County Parkway, Springfield Metro, Shopping & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
