Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.5 Baths, 2-Car garage and almost 3000 square feet of Living Space! The Master Bedroom Suite has an updated bathroom and walk-in closet with an organizing system. Gleaming hardwood floors are throughout the main and upper levels. Freshly painted. On the lower level you will find a finished Walk-Out Basement that features a huge Family Room, Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room. The eat-in kitchen has updated appliances with a sliding glass door that walks out to the covered deck that over-looks the woods. Close to Fairfax County Parkway, Springfield Metro, Shopping & Restaurants.