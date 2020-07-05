7110 Ayers Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Brand new open concept living space and kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, high end cabinets and granite countertops! Living area has beautiful new slate flooring and bedrooms with hardwood. Large, beautiful outdoor area- feels like a private retreat. Beautiful large windows with natural light throughout the unit. Wake up to the sound of trees rustling and birds chirping- you will never want to leave. This charming unit is only 5 minutes to Springfield Metro, Mall, Shops/ Restaurants. Only 20 minutes to Fort Belvoir, Navy Yard, Downtown DC, NGA and Pentagon. Two large parking spaces right next to front door. W/D included and also brand new. Unit has 5 closets total- you will never run out of storage! Please call for in person or virtual tour.