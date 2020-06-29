6411 LURETA ANN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Welcome to 6411 Lureta Ann Lane, a charming brick-front townhome located in desirable Greenwood. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, this beautiful property features an open floorplan with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper bedroom level. The eat-in kitchen has ample natural light and a door leading to the spacious deck. The master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling and master bath. On the walk-out lower level you will find a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, a half bath, lots of storage options and access to the covered patio. Greenwood community offers great amenities including an outdoor pool, tot lot, and a clubhouse, shuttle bus to the metro, and is ideally located just minutes from major commuter routes like Interstates I-95/395/495 and the Fairfax County Parkway, as well as Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. Residents also enjoy living just a short drive from Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers, Old Town Alexandria, and National Harbor.