Springfield, VA
6411 LURETA ANN LN
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

6411 LURETA ANN LN

6411 Lureta Ann Lane
Location

6411 Lureta Ann Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to 6411 Lureta Ann Lane, a charming brick-front townhome located in desirable Greenwood. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, this beautiful property features an open floorplan with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper bedroom level. The eat-in kitchen has ample natural light and a door leading to the spacious deck. The master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling and master bath. On the walk-out lower level you will find a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, a half bath, lots of storage options and access to the covered patio. Greenwood community offers great amenities including an outdoor pool, tot lot, and a clubhouse, shuttle bus to the metro, and is ideally located just minutes from major commuter routes like Interstates I-95/395/495 and the Fairfax County Parkway, as well as Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. Residents also enjoy living just a short drive from Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers, Old Town Alexandria, and National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have any available units?
6411 LURETA ANN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have?
Some of 6411 LURETA ANN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 LURETA ANN LN currently offering any rent specials?
6411 LURETA ANN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 LURETA ANN LN pet-friendly?
No, 6411 LURETA ANN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN offer parking?
Yes, 6411 LURETA ANN LN offers parking.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 LURETA ANN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have a pool?
Yes, 6411 LURETA ANN LN has a pool.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have accessible units?
No, 6411 LURETA ANN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 LURETA ANN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 LURETA ANN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 LURETA ANN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
