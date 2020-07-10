6409 KROY DRIVE

Amenities

2,288 SF of living space on nearly 1/3 of an acre. FULLY RENOVATED! OPEN FLOOR PLAN with LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT ~ open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Dimmable recessed lights in living room and rec room. Large backyard is fully fenced, covered deck with sliding door access from dining room. Hardwood floors throughout upper level and brand new laminate throughout lower level. Two wood burning fireplaces. Huge driveway can fit up to five cars ~ great for entertaining. Walk-in closets in two bedrooms. Walk-out basement. Spacious laundry/storage room with built-in shelves. Door with hole will be replaced and all closet doors will be put back for new tenant. Agent/owner. NO TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. PLEASE VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/6T4Z_orKZd4 CALL OWNER/AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Excellent credit only 700+, max two incomes to qualify.