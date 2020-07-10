All apartments in Springfield
6409 KROY DRIVE
6409 KROY DRIVE

6409 Kroy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Kroy Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2,288 SF of living space on nearly 1/3 of an acre. FULLY RENOVATED! OPEN FLOOR PLAN with LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT ~ open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Dimmable recessed lights in living room and rec room. Large backyard is fully fenced, covered deck with sliding door access from dining room. Hardwood floors throughout upper level and brand new laminate throughout lower level. Two wood burning fireplaces. Huge driveway can fit up to five cars ~ great for entertaining. Walk-in closets in two bedrooms. Walk-out basement. Spacious laundry/storage room with built-in shelves. Door with hole will be replaced and all closet doors will be put back for new tenant. Agent/owner. NO TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. PLEASE VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/6T4Z_orKZd4 CALL OWNER/AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Excellent credit only 700+, max two incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have any available units?
6409 KROY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6409 KROY DRIVE have?
Some of 6409 KROY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 KROY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6409 KROY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 KROY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6409 KROY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6409 KROY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6409 KROY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6409 KROY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6409 KROY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 KROY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6409 KROY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6409 KROY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

