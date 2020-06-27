6209 JULIAN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 6209 Julian Street, a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with 1-car garage on over a quarter acre lot in Springfield featuring gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. In the living room you~ll find a large bay window bathing the space in natural light, built-ins and recessed lighting. Step through the french doors into the dining room and updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Just off the dining room is a delightful deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Upstairs, all three bedrooms offer ample closet space. The lower level has a spacious rec room and full bath. This home is ideally located a short drive to Franconia-Springfield Metro, all commuter routes, Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers and Wegmans!