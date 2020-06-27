All apartments in Springfield
6209 JULIAN ST

6209 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Julian Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 6209 Julian Street, a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with 1-car garage on over a quarter acre lot in Springfield featuring gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. In the living room you~ll find a large bay window bathing the space in natural light, built-ins and recessed lighting. Step through the french doors into the dining room and updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Just off the dining room is a delightful deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Upstairs, all three bedrooms offer ample closet space. The lower level has a spacious rec room and full bath. This home is ideally located a short drive to Franconia-Springfield Metro, all commuter routes, Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers and Wegmans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 JULIAN ST have any available units?
6209 JULIAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6209 JULIAN ST have?
Some of 6209 JULIAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 JULIAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
6209 JULIAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 JULIAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 6209 JULIAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 6209 JULIAN ST offers parking.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6209 JULIAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST have a pool?
No, 6209 JULIAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST have accessible units?
No, 6209 JULIAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 JULIAN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 JULIAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 JULIAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
